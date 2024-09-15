Seebach, Mona



beloved figure to many, passed away peacefully Sept 12, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Born Sept 10, 1944, in Bradford, Ohio, Mona was a cherished member of her community and family, known for her warm heart and unwavering dedication to those she loved. Proud graduate of Bradford H.S. class of 1962, Mona spent her career at Upper Valley Medical Center, where she worked diligently in medical billing. Her commitment to her job reflected her compassionate nature; she always believed in putting others first, embodying the essence of service in every aspect of her life. Mona's loving spirit extended beyond her professional duties. She cherished every moment spent with her family, making memories that will be treasured forever. With an artistic flair, she found joy in crafting, which brought happiness not only to herself but also to those who received her thoughtful creations. Survived by her devoted husband, Roger Seebach, who stood by her side in life's journey. Her daughters, Deborah C., married to David Hand & Jennifer D., married to Michael Casella, were a source of immense pride for Mona, who showered them with unwavering love and support. The joy of being a grandmother was deeply felt in her heart as she adored her grandsons, Connor Hand and Jacob Hand, often delighting in their every achievement. Mona was also blessed to share her life with her sisters, Rita Spitler & Rosalie Adams, who provided companionship and love through the years. Though the family faces the sorrow of loss, they carry with them the enduring spirit of Mona, who will forever remain in their hearts. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Idle, along with her parents, Lowell & Dorothy Reed, and her sister, Nancy Dill. Each of them held a special place in her life, and their memories continue to resonate within her family. Mona Seebach's legacy is one of kindness, selflessness, and love. As those who knew her gather to reflect on her life, they will remember her tender heart, her laughter, and the countless ways in which she enriched their lives. She leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories that will forever be cherished and celebrated. Mona was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, 1400 N Market St, Troy, OH 45373, where family will receive friends on Thurs, September 19, 2024 from 10-11:30am. The service will follow at 11:30am, with Pastor Chuck Pausley officiating. Mona will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To send a message, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



