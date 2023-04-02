X

Sease, Philamena

Obituaries
Sease (Sparaco), Philamena "Honey"

SEASE, Philamena (nee Sparaco) "Honey", age 99 of Centerville passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. She was born in Dayton to the late, Marco and Rosa (Pisanti) Sparaco. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Marvin. Honey is survived by daughter, Phyllis (Jerry) Rose; son, Tim (Kim) Sease; 4 grandchildren Vicki Adams, Tony Rose, Tracey Behrens (Brian), Sean Rose ; 3 great-grandchildren Ashton Adams, Micah Adams, Alex Behrens and sister, Ann Rotterman. She worked on the production line during the war and again later at Rike's. Friends and family may visit from 4:30 pm-7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 4 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 5 at St Francis of Assisi, Centerville. She will then be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the American Legion Post #598, Kettering. Special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton caregivers. They made her final days as comfortable as possible.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

