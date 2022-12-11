SEALL, Mildred R.



Mildred Rita "Millie" (MacDonald) Seall, the beloved Seall family matriarch, passed away in her sleep Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at the age of 103. Millie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her ever-growing family of four sons, 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Born on May 30, 1919, in Pocatello, Idaho, to her parents, Albert Angus and Emma Isabel (Nadeau) MacDonald, she was one of 6 children. Millie and her family moved to South Bend, Indiana, when she was quite young. She graduated from St. Joseph Grade School and from South Bend Central High School.



Millie married Stephen H. "Harry" Seall in 1937 during the Great Depression. As their family grew to include 4 young boys, they watched their budget carefully and avoided any frills. Millie was very active in St. Joseph Parish, particularly its Altar Society and its P.T.A. Since all her sons were active in athletics, she sat through countless hours of sporting events that her boys participated in, without complaint, and she developed an ever-growing appreciation of the skills and nuances needed for success. Always supportive and encouraging, she adapted well to being a knowledgeable sports mom. She continued that support for her grandchildren as well.



Millie and Harry resided in South Bend until retiring to Englewood, Florida, in 1978, where they spent fifteen very enjoyable years. Later, they returned to South Bend in 1993 to be near family prior to Harry's passing in 1994 after 57 years of a wonderful marriage.



Abiding by her often-expressed principle of never wanting to be a burden to her sons, Millie insisted upon living on her own and she continued to drive well into her mid-nineties. In her Sandpiper Cove condo, she made many lasting friends who regularly socialized with her on her front patio, affectionately known as "Millie's Corner". She was very independent and open to meeting new people, making friends, chatting about the events of the day and playing cards. In fact, she enjoyed playing bridge well past her 100th birthday. She also became a very big fan of the Notre Dame Women's Basketball Team and she and several Sandpiper Cove friends purchased season tickets and attended all the home games for several years.



However, Millie's strongest interest was her family. One of the greatest things that Harry, and Millie did was to build a cottage on long lake near Three Rivers, Ml, in 1949. They didn't hire a contractor to build it - they actually built it themselves, concrete block by concrete block, over a period of a couple of years. The cottage quickly became the focal point for family gatherings with all summer holidays celebrated there. The large family gatherings far exceeded the capacity of the modest cottage, but no one cared. Family and friends were always welcome, and everyone contributed to the food and fun. Swimming, fishing, boating, volleyball games and storytelling were interrupted only by over-abundant meals. Traditions that continue. Even after turning 100, Millie loved to sit on the deck and watch all the goings on at the cottage, and she particularly enjoyed taking pontoon boat sunset cruises around the lake.



She was a loving person who provided help and encouragement for all those she loved. On occasion, she could be feisty, if the circumstances warranted. She didn't demand or require much for herself, but she did want the best for her family. When her sons began attending college to pursue their career goals, she began working as the Office Manager/Receptionist for Oral Surgeon Robert R. Allen, DDS, from 1962 through 1977 to help the family afford those expenditures and achieve those things that she felt her family needed. She was always someone you could talk with and come away with her well-intended thoughts and recommendations. She was a great mom who was always proud of the achievements and successes of her sons and their families. She believed in the natural goodness of people and was always appreciative of the love and support she received from others.



In addition to her husband, Millie was preceded in death by her parents and her 5 siblings, sisters Alberta Milcarek and Patricia Kroger and brothers William, Robert and Winfield MacDonald. She is survived by her 4 sons, their spouses and families: Steve and Bonnie (grandchildren: John (Tyna), Dr. Ted (Brenda), and Ann Marie; great-grandchildren: Thomas



(Ella Morman) and JJ); William (Bud) and Betty (grandchildren: Bill (Laurie), Beth (Bill Lynch), Bob (Beth), and Bridget (Mike) Hilgeford; great-grandchildren: Will, Gianna, Nicholas, Ava, Annabel, Wyatt, Scarlett, and Dwight); Mike and Lexie (grandchildren: Mike (Brooklyn), Tricia, Allie (Eric) Padget and Katie (Jason Carter); great-grandchildren: Stella, Violet, Luke and Mia; and Dr. Rick and Sue (grandchildren: Nicole (Jim) Lawler, Molly (Pat) Kelly and Laurie (Allyson Matthews); great-grandchildren: Rya, Keira, Ivey, Jack, Claire, and Kathryn. Numbered among her surviving nephews and nieces are Jim MacDonald, Marsha (Don) Kapica and Tom (Kathy) MacDonald.



With her passing, a special light that shone brightly in this world has been extinguished. A memorial mass and celebration of Millie's life will be held at a later date.



Millie's family would like to thank all of Millie's friends and caregivers who helped and comforted her in her final years.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 Ind. State Rte. 933, South Bend, IN 46637, The Christ Child Society, 2366 Miracle Lane, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or to any charity of the donor's choice.

