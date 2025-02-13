Scroggy, Raymond Anthony



Raymond Anthony Scroggy, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 06, 2025.



He was born on May, 26, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio and attended Fairmont East High School in 1982. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.



Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Carol Scroggy; grandparents, Bob and Alice Scroggy.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathy Scroggy; children Crystal (David) Yox, Sarah (Adam) Dees, Rose (Justin) Netherly; seven grandchildren, Evan, Eleanor, Brooklyn, Noah, Leo, Chase, and Asher; and brother, John Scroggy.



There will be a visitation for Raymond on Friday, February 14, 2025 at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek from 5:00pm till 8:00pm. There will also be a celebration of life at the Kettering VFW, Post 9927 (3316 Wilmington Pike, Kettering) on Saturday, February 15, 2025 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.



