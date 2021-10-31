springfield-news-sun logo
SCOTT, Matthew

SCOTT,

Matthew Christopher

Age 47, of Centerville, OH, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. Funeral service 12 noon Monday, November 1, at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd. Visitation 10 am-12 noon. (Mask Required).

Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

