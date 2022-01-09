SCOTT, James

SCOTT, Jr., James Inch



James Inch Scott, Jr. MD passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his devoted wife and four proud sons, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was 86. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Inch Scott Sr, and Margaret McDermott Scott; two half-sisters, Sally



(Elmer) Watkins, Gladys



(William) Schmidt; two close cousins, Ken (Jane) McAdams, and Louis (Barbara) McAdams. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emily MacGregor Scott; four sons, James Inch Scott III, John Laidlaw (Joanne) Scott, Thomas Watson (Tracy) Scott, and Timothy MacGregor Scott; ten grandchildren, Maria (Jeffrey) Vann, James (Elaine) Scott IV, Megan Scott, Ryan (Shannon) Scott, Devery (Eric) Turner, Natalie Scott, Jake Scott, Amanda (Rich) Keller, Katie (David) Pohlman, and Carroll (Jon) Dingledine; 13 great-grandchildren; and a close cousin, Richard McAdams. He was born May 31, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, to James Inch Scott, Sr. and Margaret McDermott Scott. He met his lifelong love,



Emily Jane MacGregor, in 1949 on the steps of Wilson Junior High, he in 8th grade, she in 7th. They would later wed in 1957, their marriage to last 64 rewarding years. He grew up on Hamilton's West Side on Millville Ave, and later moved with his parents and three cousins to a farm in St Clair Twp. It was there that he developed interests in agriculture, horsemanship, and a fundamental love of the land. He enrolled in Dartmouth College in 1953 as an English major. Sometime during his early college experience, he pivoted from considering a life in farming, and decided to become a physician. After graduating from Dartmouth in 1957, and at this time husband to Emily, he attended University of Cincinnati College of



Medicine, and then served his internship at the State University of Iowa. From 1962 to 1964, Jim served as Captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Subsequently he returned to Cincinnati for his Medical



Residency and Cardiology Fellowship at The Cincinnati General Hospital. He then moved his family back to his hometown of Hamilton in 1968, where he began practicing medicine in association with Dr. Ernie Davis, joined shortly thereafter by Dr. Richard Willis, who then together with Dr. George



Manitsas, and Dr. Ken Wehr, built a respected internal medicine practice, Taft Place Medical Center. They were not only colleagues and partners, they were all (together with their respective spouses) extremely close friends. Retiring in 2000, he could then fully explore his interests, which were quite varied. By 1980, he and Emily and their sons had moved onto a farm in Hanover Twp., which they made their home for 29 years. He also owned and managed a dairy farm in neighboring Preble County. Jim had always had an appreciation for music, playing alto saxophone and clarinet in his Hamilton High School jazz ensemble, the Hi Notes. While at Dartmouth, he was a member of a 20-piece big band, Barbary Coast, which played events throughout the Northeast. After his retirement, he became a member of Dr. Jim Zettler's After Hours Big Band, relishing 25 years as lead alto sax and clarinet. He



devoted part of each day to practice, whether at home or on vacation – Emily referred to it as 'toodling his floodle'. He learned about antiques from his mother, and many furniture pieces in Jim and Emily's home he collected, repaired and refinished. He also learned the art of chair-caning. He knew the importance of exercise to good health, and would do daily calisthenics at home, later becoming an enthusiastic member of Hamilton's Central YMCA, visiting the Health Club (and good friends) there at least five days per week. He was an avid tennis player at one time, which gave way to golf in later years, also a source of satisfaction – although mainly from



interacting with his buddies rather than his scoring. He would be the first to admit he wasn't much of a cook, but he had a few signature dishes, including steamed blue crabs, perfectly boiled shrimp with his carefully crafted cocktail sauce, and a Bananas Foster dessert. Jim loved to travel to new places with Emily, but favored those they'd been, such as Walloon Lake, MI, Sandbridge Beach, VA, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Hilton Head, SC, among them. Jim was a very supportive father to his sons, and made time for each of them in spite of other



demands for his time while he was practicing medicine. Whether it was an equestrian show, Little League baseball game, or soccer match, if one of them had an event, you would typically find him there. He found special fulfillment in fishing trips with his boys early on to Esnagi Lake, Ontario, and later an annual walleye-fishing weekend in western Lake Erie. He also took great pleasure in his array of grandchildren, and his growing expanse of great-grandchildren, who loved him with all their hearts. Jim and Emily made every effort to be a part of each milestone that came along, and there were quite a few. He answered to any number of names: Dr. Scott, Jim, Dr. Jim, Dad, Honey, Inch, Pepa. Humble, soft-spoken, he had a calm, quiet, thoughtful way of carrying himself. But he could fill a room with his laugh, and he loved to do it, whether it was a witty story, or a practical joke played on or by his friends. He was a master of the one-liner. Jim's honors and



accomplishments include: Vice President of UC College of Medicine Class of 1961, American College of Physicians Fellow, American College of Cardiology Fellow, American Society of Internal Medicine (certified in cardiovascular disease),



American Medical Association, Ohio State Medical Association (50-yr. Award), Butler County Medical Society (past president), Hamilton Academy of Medicine, American Heart Association of Southwest Ohio/Council on Clinical Cardiology (board member, Secretary), American Society of Echocardiography, member of Alpha Omega Alpha and Pi Kappa Epsilon – both honorary medical fraternities, Chief of Staff at Fort Hamilton Hospital and Mercy Hospital – Hamilton, Fort Hamilton Healthcare Foundation Medical Community Achievement Award (2004), Fort Hamilton Hospital Board of Trustees



(former Chair), Fort Hamilton Hospital representative to the former Health Alliance of Greater Cincinnati (Chair during its disintegration), and medical advisor for Seven Mile Volunteer Fire Dept. He was instrumental in the inception and continuation of echocardiographic and exercise testing services, and cardiac rehab service in Hamilton hospitals, and also the



Hamilton Fire Department Paramedic Program. In civic activities, his involvement included: the Little Chicago Jazz Society (founding board member), YMCA member, Director – The



Citizens Bank, Hamilton Rotary Club, Roundtable Club, Hamilton Elks Lodge 93, Browns Run Country Club, Leadership Hamilton Class of 1995, Torch Club, Butler County Farm Bureau, Holstein Association, Hamilton Bicentennial Committee, OSU Agricultural Extension Service, West Side Little League umpire. Jim will be profoundly missed by all who had the good



fortune of knowing him.With your kind understanding,



services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any desired memorial contributions be made to the Dr. and Mrs. James I. Scott, Jr. Scholarship Fund at the Hamilton



Community Foundation, or to Community First Solutions.



Special thanks to the team of nurses at Queen City Hospice and the staff at Colonial At Home for their tender care, and to Weigel Funeral Home for their tremendous grace.

