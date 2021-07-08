SCOTT, Gretta

springfield-news-sun logo
SCOTT (Durst), Gretta Mae

54, of Springfield passed away June 30, 2021, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born October 5, 1966, in Springfield, the daughter of Lucille Durst and Okey Rollins. Survivors include her mother, Lucille Durst; three children, Loretta Scott, Aaron Scott and Brandon Scott; numerous grandchildren; siblings, Linda Sue Durst, Vickie (Robert) Smith, Roger (Linda) Durst, Robert (Aline) Durst, Peggy Durst and

Tanya Durst; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Larry Durst, James Dust, Randall Durst, Okey Durst, Keith Durst, Shirley Graham and Dottie Durst; and her father. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Saturday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

