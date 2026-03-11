Scott Gregory

Gregory, Scott A.



Scott A. Gregory was born July 25, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio. He passed away on March 6, 2026 at the age of 68. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2026 at Faith Fellowship Ministries 1915 S. Main St. Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.



