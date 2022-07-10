SCOTT, Alfred Landon "Scotty"



85, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Friday morning, July 1, 2022, after a long and exciting life. Son of Logan County's late Henry Rush and Freda Bertha (Hetzel) Scott, he hunted, trapped, and fished from boyhood; worked at Ohio Caverns and the Valley Hi ski trails; and spent many productive hours at the Scott family sawmill near Pickrelltown, scouting timber, operating saws, and constructing various buildings around West Liberty. While attending Zanesfield-Monroe High School, Scotty earned his Varsity Z in basketball, acted, wrote, drummed with the band, achieved high grades, occasionally raised Cain, began a lifelong appreciation of cars, and created cherished memories, many of which included his buddy, Donald Dearing.



After his 1954 graduation, Scotty moved to Springfield, where he worked his way up from teller to vice-president of the First National Bank. He served as Ohio Jaycees President from 1970-71, drove the Indy 500 track with the Corvette Club, and founded Universal Travel, visiting many lands, leading tours, and enabling others to expand their horizons. Moving from Parkridge Acres to a six-acre property "Seven Bears" after he retired, he continued to exercise his talents in landscaping, holiday lighting, maintenance, and collecting coins and antiques. He especially enjoyed creating an astonishing array of folk art that included his highly desirable wood carvings with a hidden niche containing his "SCOTTHECHAINSAWMAN" card, which advised, "Chain Saw Sculpture/Bears and Birds And Other Forms But We Don't Do No Unicorns/Have Chain Saw Will Travel."



Scotty was a wizard with numbers and anything mechanical. He also had a terrific sense of humor: a good joke showed his upper gold tooth, but a great joke also revealed his lower one.



Preceded in death by all of his siblings - Joe (Eleanor), Ray (Barb), Jimmy (Pam), Josephine (Warren Troyer), Carl, and JoAnn Davis. Scotty is survived by Mary, his wife of 65 years; son, Rick (Suzanne Stewart); daughter, Tammy (Sam Angelo); daughter, Kim (Mark Derwent); and granddaughters, Mary and Hannah Derwent. He is also survived by cousins, Carmen and Byron (Nancy) Scott; brother-in-law, Ed Davis; many nieces and nephews, and their progeny.



As wished, he will be cremated and no ceremony will be observed. His ashes will be scattered near a favorite location. Special thanks to the fine staff at Wooded Glen who acted as Scotty's pit crew, helping him cross the finish line in comfort and style.



Memories and condolences may be shared at



