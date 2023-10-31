Schwieterman, Gary A.



Gary A. Schwieterman, age 77, of Troy, OH, passed away on October 28, 2023 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born on May 4, 1946 in Dayton, OH to the late Clarence G. and Emily R. (Francis) Schwieterman.



Gary is survived by his children: Michelle (Scott) Boldman and Marcie Schwieterman; grandchildren: Ashlee (George) Smith and Alyssa (George) Connor; great grandchildren: Evelyn Katherine Connor; siblings: Fredric (Marsha) Schwieterman and Debora (David) Mullins; sister-in-law: Laura Schwieterman; nieces and nephews: Lynn (Tommy) Thompson, Lisa (Mike) Messer, Kevin Schwieterman, Renae (Bobby) Ponds, Alan (Barbara) Reich, Amy Fourman, Brian (Amanda) Schwieterman, Kimberly (Jeffery) Pickett, and Mathew Mullins. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his siblings: Rodney Schwieterman, Gloria Reich, and Douglas Schwieterman.



Gary was a 1964 graduate of Chaminade High School. He retired from Ford Motor Credit after 29 years of service as a Branch Operations Manager. Gary was a member of Pontiac Oakland Club International (POCI) and was a lifelong car enthusiast.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Baird Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00PM. A sharing of memories will begin at 6:00PM.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County: 3230 N. Co. Rd. 25A Troy, OH 45373, CJ Annual Fund Chaminade Julienne: 505 S. Ludlow St. Dayton, OH 45402, Habitat for Humanity of Miami & Shelby Counties, OH: 150 E. Race Street Troy, OH 45373, or Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter: 6077 Far Hills Ave #117, Dayton, OH 45459 . Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



