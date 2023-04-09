Schweller, Gloria

Schweller (Buvinger), Gloria Lavon



age 93 passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at Advent Health Orlando in Florida. She led a full and truly rich life. Gloria was born in Dayton, OH, on December 27, 1929, the daughter of Claude & Gladys (Patton) Buvinger. She attended Belmont Grade School and graduated from Patterson Co-op H.S. in 1947 in Retail. She was employed by Winter's/Chase Bank in the Bank Card Division and retired in 1988 after over 19 yrs. employment. This avid painter and relentless shopper with a wild sense of humor will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 yrs. Eugene Schweller, an infant son, their sons Ronald and David Schweller, her sisters Nancy Osborn and Joanne Money. She is survived by her sister Marcia (Craig) Hatchet, daughters Bonnie Cronin (Russell Brown), Janet (Robert) Mertzman, Pauline Miller, Theresa (Russell) Fredette, Julia (Randy) Frasure, Mary (Richard) Gray; and a son Bruce (Karen) Schweller; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. No public services will be held. Memorial contributions can be sent to www.sicsa.org/contribute, a no-kill animal shelter in Ohio.

