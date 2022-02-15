SCHURFRANZ, Betty Jane



Age 100, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 26, 1921, the daughter of Louis J. and Viola (Berry) Henning and was a 1939 graduate of



Hamilton High School. On July 29, 1944, she married Edward Schurfranz and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2011.



Survivors include five children, Rae Ann (Louis) Baumann, Ellen (Bob) Zihlman, Dale (Peggy) Schurfranz, Lynn Hillman, and Jane Woods; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd.,



Fairfield, Ohio, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Thursday in the Church narthex. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



