Schumpert, Nada Jean



Nada Jean Schumpert, age 88, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, Sept 27, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, Oct 11, 2024, at Mt. Enon MBC, 1501 W Third St, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



