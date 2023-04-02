X

Schumacher, Shirley

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Schumacher, Shirley Ann

Age 88, of Kettering, passed away March 23, 2023. Shirley was born February 6, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio; the daughter of the late Gustin and Bernice (Pasley) Riber. Shirley is survived by her children, Cara (Frank) Puthoff, Paul Jacob (Sonya) Schumacher III, and Dara (Mike) Bradshaw; grandchildren, Joshua Puthoff, Cam Rivers, Matthew Serey, Paul Schumacher IV, Taylor Bradshaw, Luke Schumacher, and Troy Bradshaw; sister, Betty Kidd; niece, Heather Hallahan; and many extended family members and friends. Shirley was a resident of Kettering for over 50 years where she retired as the church secretary at Christ United Methodist Church. She created the Grandparents/Caregivers Raising Grandkids support group. In her free time, Shirley was an accomplished chef, avid reader, and gardener. She had a passion for entertaining and spending time with family. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends. A funeral service was held by the family. Shirley was laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to Care House, Faith and Friends Radio, or 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Shirley. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

