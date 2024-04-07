Schultz-Toops, Nancy

Schultz-Toops, Nancy Elaine

Nancy E. Schultz-Toops, age 79 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2024 at Oakwood Village. She was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late William J. and Grace (Block) Smith. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her former spouse and friend, Carl Schultz. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Donald Toops; son, David (Israel) Torres-Schultz; grandchildren: Aiden, Alex and Lily Torres-Schultz. Nancy retired from the records department for the Springfield Police Department after many dedicated years. She cherished her time with her family and will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April, 10, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with her funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com

