Schultz, Carl W.



SCHULTZ, Carl William age 83 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 18, 1940 to the late Richard Carl "Farmer" and Ellen (Ehlinger) Schultz in Springfield. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Don Schultz. He leaves behind his son, David (Israel) Torres-Schultz; grandchildren: Aiden, Alex and Lily Torres-Schultz; former spouse and friend, Nancy Schultz-Toops; sisters, Sue (Ron) DePriest and Jeananne (Joe) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Patty Schultz as well as his dear friends, Dave and Ann Hembree. Carl was such a likeable guy and would do anything for anyone in need. He spent 46 years at Olan Mills and another 22 years at USA Roller Skate Center. Carl was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church and will be sadly missed by all that knew him. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with his funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





