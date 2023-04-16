Schulte, Mary Lee

Schulte (Hirschberg), Mary Lee



Loving wife of the late Joseph A. Schulte; dear mother of: Joe (Ann), Steve (Donna), Mike (Vicki Baldwin), John (Gloria), Larry (Julie), Lee (Betsy) Schulte, Mary (Pete) Rodas & Katie (Keith) Payne; grandmother of 21, great grandmother of 14; sister of: Ann (Paul) Rapien & the late: Edith, Margie, & Gene. Aunt to many. Visitation at Brater Winter Funeral Home, on Tue. Apr. 18, 2023 from 8:30 to 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison, starting at 11 AM. Memorials to Haven House or Reach out Pregnancy Center through funeral home. www.braterfh.com

