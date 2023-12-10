Schuler, Angela



Angela K. Schuler, 74, of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away peacefully on December 4, 2023. Angela was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ted Schuler, son, Jason Coatney-Schuler (Adam), daughter, Jessica Chappelle (Nick), grandsons (Reed & Levi), sister, Brenda Estepp (David), niece, Emma, nephew, Vincent (Sara), and many cousins. Angela enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower garden, taking walks on the beach, and watching sunsets. Angela graduated from Vandalia Butler High School & worked for 24 years at Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors. After retiring, Angela and Ted moved to Tarpon Springs, FL to enjoy life in the sun. She became a member and Deacon of The Church on the Bayou. The world will be a little duller without her bright smile, kind voice and giving heart. The time and location for Angela's celebration of life will be announced on Facebook, or contact a family member for details after the holidays.



