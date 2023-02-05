SCHUH, Sharon



Sharon M. Schuh, age 67, of West Carrollton, passed away February 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 7, 1955, in Dayton to the late Louis and Charlotte Schuh.



She is survived by her husband, Chris Stamper; children, John (Tara) Van Gundy, Sharon Rutan and Kelly (Jessica) Collinsworth; grandchildren, Tyler Van Gundy, Bailey Ray, Jessie Rutan, Jacob Rutan, Caitlin Collinsworth, Colton Collinsworth and Camden Collinsworth; great-grandchildren, Ryder Collinsworth and Peyton Collinsworth; numerous extended family members and dear friends.



Sharon was extremely passionate about animals especially her dogs. She absolutely loved them.



Her light will shine on all that new and loved her.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



