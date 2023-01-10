springfield-news-sun logo
SCHUBERT, Angela

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHUBERT, Angela Mae

Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband John "Fred" Schubert and a daughter Dr. Katheryn Schubert-Moell. Survived by a son Mark (Mary Lee) Schubert, 2 daughters Mary Moran, Jennifer (Rupert) von Fahnestock, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Madonna McCarthy, and beloved niece Margie Rae Gitzinger and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, OH, by Father Kenneth Baker. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family would like to offer their appreciation and thanks to Austin Trace Health and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

