SCHRIMPF, Muriel

2 hours ago

SCHRIMPF (Quinlan),

Muriel Ann "Pan"

Muriel "Pan" Ann (Quinlan) Schrimpf, passed away on 09/07/2021, in San Angelo, Texas. Pan was preceded in death by her parents Eleanor and Robert Quinlan, her

brother, Robert Quinlan, her

husband, Charles Schrimpf, her son, Michael Schrimpf, her grandchildren Ashley and Ryan Schrimpf. She is survived by her children Mark Schrimpf (Norma Jean), Frances Early (Thomas), Anita Leach (Donald), Patricia Wallace (Michael), and daughter-in-law Carla Schrimpf, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Pan's life will be held later this fall with family and friends in Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Dayton (Dayton, Ohio).

