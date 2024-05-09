Schreiber, Charlene Marie



Charlene Marie Schreiber, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at Oakwood Village. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on February 20th, 1931 the daughter of Charles N. and Louise (Fullam) James. Charlene was a volunteer for Hospice for 18 years and received a volunteer of the year award. She was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church where she was a part of the Alter guild and quilting club. Charlene was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and loved to sew earning many blue ribbons at the Clark County Fair. Charlene is survived by her children: Lisa Hall, Lesley Hendrickson (Steve), Richard E. Schreiber (Rosemary) and David E. Schreiber; grandchildren: Richard S. Schreiber (Anna), Roxanne Schreiber, Meghan Hall, Ivar Hendrickson, Alana Hendrickson, Eric Schreiber and Robert Schreiber; great-grandson, Jameson Schreiber and many nieces and nephews. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Richard in 2015; daughter-in-law, Suzanna Schreiber; siblings: Lesley Ann Diffenderffer and Charles James (Mary). The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13th, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Dayton, www.ohioshospice.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com