Schraub, Gladys J.



Gladys Jean Schraub, 96, of Wayne Township, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025 at Hawthorn Glen Senior Living Campus. She was born in Middletown on May 1, 1928 to parents, Virgil and Anna (Jones) Hawkins. Gladys was a graduate of Trenton High School Class of 1947 and married her high school sweetheart, Henry O Schraub, on August 9. In their 71 years together they had a wonderful, challenging life on the family farm, raising their sons and welcoming grandchildren and great grandchildren before he passed away in 2018. Gladys enjoyed gardening and preserving the bounty, vacations to Daytona Beach, NASCAR and was an avid Jeff Gordon fan. She was known for her wonderful family meals and gatherings at the farm. Gladys loved her family and will be greatly missed by her son, Terry (Sandi) Schraub; daughter-in-law, Norma Schraub; sister, Rebecca White; four grandchildren, Amanda (Brandon) Lester, Sean Schraub, Jacob (Katie) Schraub & Nicholas (Alyssa) Schraub; five great grandchildren, Bronson, Addelynne & Alexander Lester, Jackson & Ryder Schraub; and many nieces, nephews & extended family members. In addition to her husband, Henry, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Schraub; her parents; brother, Virgil Hawkins; and sisters, Virginia Gullo, Mary Hollenbaugh, Helen Akers, Martha Pierson & Patricia Garrett. Special thank you to niece Toni for her weekly visits and sweet treats and to special friends, Bill & Linda Koch. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fairmound Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



