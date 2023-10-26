Schram, Elnora Catherine



Elnora Catherine Schram, 95, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023. She was born on September 6, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of William and Myrtle (Heiser) Carbaugh. Elnora was a graduate of Miamisburg High School. She was a 50 year member of the Sigma Beta Sorority and a longtime member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. Elnora enjoyed square dancing, crafting, painting, scrapbooking, and bowling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends; Paul and Loueda Schultz, John and Maxine McCabe and their families. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Dale R. Schram; several nieces and nephews and extended family; as well as special friend, Paul Schultz. Elnora was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Schram; brother, Leroy Carbaugh; and her sister, Dorothy Rawlins. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM  12 PM on Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 213 E. Central Ave, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM with Rev. Michael G. Hout officiating. Private burial will take place at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



