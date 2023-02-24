X
Schnipper, Michael

Obituaries

SCHNIPPER, Michael

Dec. 11, 1954 - Aug. 11, 2022

Please save the date. Join Mike's family, friends and business associates at a "Celebration of Life", where we can reminisce about Mike and all of his adventures. And there are many! The event is April 15, 2-5 PM, Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center.

Mike left us entirely too soon. He is survived by his devoted wife Carol and his loyal hunting partner Chance, his mother Hazel Livingston, and siblings Steve, Martin and Karen. He has been laid to rest per his wishes, in a field in central Kansas on January 21st. We want to celebrate with you the life of a kind, determined, and loyal man. Join us!

