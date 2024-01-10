BreakingNews
Clark County Job and Family Services sees long wait times, uptick in people in need

Schneider, Koneta

Obituaries
X

Schneider (Abe), Koneta D. "Kay"

age 96, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 10-11:00 AM, with a memorial service immediately following at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, with Rev. Kelley Shin officiating. A luncheon reception will be provided immediately afterwards at the church.In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Fairmont Presbyterian Church at http://www.fairmontchurch.org/, or to the Miami University Foundation for the Max and Koneta Schneider '50 Scholarship Fund at https://www.miamialum.org/SchneiderScholarship. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Doughman, Walter
2
Calihan, Carey
3
Chastain, Patricia
4
Ruemping, Thomas
5
Faulkner, Sandra
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top