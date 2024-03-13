Schneider, Carol Ann



Schneider, Carol Ann (Tullis). 85, of Centerville, formerly of Menands, NY, Poland, OH, Upper St. Clair, PA, Rochester Hills, MI, and Beavercreek, died peacefully on March 10, 2024 at St. Leonard Health Care Center. Carol was born March 12, 1938 in Dayton to Anderson (Andy) Tullis and Rose (Jackowski) Tullis. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1956 and attended the University of Dayton in the CADET program, then taught third grade at Assumption School in Dayton from 1958-1961. On July 29, 1961, she married Edwin John Schneider, Jr. at Corpus Christi Church. Until 2018, Carol was active in her parishes (St. Joan of Arc in Menands, NY, Holy Family in Poland, OH, St. Irenaeus in Rochester Hills, MI, Immaculate Conception in Dayton, and St. Francis of Assisi in Centerville), serving as a CCD teacher, member and officer of the Altar Guild, and in Martha Ministry. She was past president of the Notre Dame/Julienne Alumni Association. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dale (Tom) Tullis, and her husband. Carol is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Laura and Paul Eloe of Xenia, and Amy and George Heller of Fishers, IN; sons and daughters-in-law Paul and Sarah Schneider of Athens, OH, and Jonathan and Joan Schneider of Latham, NY; grandchildren Nathan Eloe and his wife Wendy of Maryville, MO, Mary Katherine Eloe and her partner Garrison of Denver, CO, Christopher Heller of Nashville, TN, Erin (Heller) Brown and her husband Christian of Greenfield, IN, Joshua Heller of Fishers, IN, Jordan Schneider of Columbus, OH, and Daniel and Abigail Schneider of Latham, NY; great-granddaughter Grace Brown; brother Michael Tullis and wife Jane; sister-in-law Lynn Tullis; niece Susan Niktash, nephews Mark, Steven, Thomas, Adam, and Eric Tullis. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike in Centerville, OH. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. All of us in Carol's family express our deep gratitude to those at St. Leonard and Hospice of Dayton who helped us care for mom since 2018. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Ohio Province Office, 701 E. Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215-3999. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com