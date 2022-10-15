SCHNEIDER, Arline



06/19/1932 - 10/10/2022



Arline Schneider died peacefully on October 10th. She was loved by so many and touched the hearts of friends, family and strangers her entire life. Arline was extremely faith-filled and lived her life thanking God daily for her many blessings. We can be comforted in knowing that she is now with her beloved Tommie, whom she loved for 70+ years as well as her 2 sons, Jeff and John. The Schneider women whom she left behind will continue to live out her legacy with grace, humility, selflessness and the strong faith which exuded from Arline each and every day of her life. Always remember her favorite quote: 'Pray More, Worry Less'. Donations can be made to: Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040---they are angels on earth.

