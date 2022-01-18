SCHNAPP, Irma Ruth



Irma Ruth Schnapp age 87 of Hamilton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born to the late George and Hazel (nee Belcher) Lewis. Irma was married to Cyril Schnapp Sr and he preceded her in death in 1995. Irma taught disabled children at St Ann's Church for many years and she ran the GGG filling station in Seven Mile. She was loved dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by three children Rebecca (Donald) Brandenburg, Patrick (Ginger) Schnapp, and adopted daughter Marie Warner; eleven grandchildren Annie Chism, Jason (Destiny) Davidson, Lisa Davidson, Brian Schnapp, Cyril Schnapp III, Michael Schnapp, Josh (Cindy) Cooper, Shayna Means, Patrick (Jamie) Schnapp, Christopher Schnapp, and Nicholas (Samantha) Schnapp. She also leaves behind



many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Irma was also preceded in death by two children Veronica Chism and Cyril Schnapp Jr; one grandchild Brian Kane; four siblings Ira Lewis, Roscoe Lewis, Marie Reece, and Sherman Lewis. Visitation will be on Friday, January 21, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Chris Trumbel officiating. Burial to follow in Collinsville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com