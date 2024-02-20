Schmunk, Roy E.



Roy E. Schmunk, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024. He was born in Defiance, Ohio on June 28, 1930, the son of the late John and Florence (Bailey) Schmunk. Roy was a Godly man who leaves behind a legacy of love, encouragement, kindness, and humor. He received a degree in education from Findley College and a masters in educational administration from Bowling Green University.



His family moved to Findlay, Ohio, where he met his first wife, Helen (McCormick). After graduating from Findlay College, Roy was drafted into the Army. Instead of Korea, the army sent him to Japan to teach typing and other office skills. While there he was blessed with the opportunity to lead Bible studies with the Japanese people who lived close to the base.



After discharge, Roy began his school career. Over the years, he was a teacher and school administrator in Bluffton, OH, Liberty Center, OH, and Clark/Shawnee in Springfield and superintendent of Clark County schools. On retirement, Roy worked at Cedarville College as an adjunct professor. During his career he was vice president of the Ohio County School Superintendent Association, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio School Boards Association, Clark-Shawnee Board of Education and served the community by involvement in the Rotary Club where he was a past president. He attended the Hillside Ave Church of God from the time the family moved to Springfield in 1965. Roy served there on boards, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was the Ohio State Church of God Men vice president.



After 45 years of marriage, Helen passed on to heaven. Roy later married Phyllis Cox/Dillon. Roy was a loving and supportive father and grandfather whose life pointed his loved ones to Christ. He will be greatly missed.



Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Schmunk; his daughters, Linda (Earl) Hoover of Springfield, OH; Tuesday Hippensteel of Brookings, OR; son, Mark (Tonya) Schmunk of Springfield, OH; step-daughters Pam Dillon of Springboro, OH; Gaye Dillon of West Carolton, OH; step-sons, Mark (Kathy) Dillon of Miamisburg, OH; Scott (Shirley) Dillon of Kettering OH; Grandchildren, Krista (Joe) Lambdin of Urbana OH; Stephanie Hoover/Bowman of Palm Coast, FL; Kathleen Hoover of Palm Coast, FL; Eric (Angie) Hoover of Kettering, OH; Anthony (Britteny) Schmunk of Marysville; Amanda Schmunk of Columbus, OH; Katie (Cameron) Kowalski of Monterey, CA; Christopher (Samantha) Dillion of Miamisburg, OH; Brad Dillon of Franklin, OH; Chip (Erica) Dillon of Vancouver, BC; Corey Dillon of Columbus, OH; Colin Dillon of Ft. Wayne, IN; Craig (Marisol) Dillon of Albuquerque, NM; and eleven great grandchildren.



Roy was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Schmunk; sister Joyce Schmunk Leach: brother-in-law, Daryl Leach; son-in-law, David Hippensteel; and step-sons, Rod Dillon and Dave Dillon.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Celebration of Life Center in Springfield.



Family viewing will start at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11AM, Thursday, February 22, at the Hillside Ave. Church of God. Grave side service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





