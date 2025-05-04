Schmitt, George F.



age 85 of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Fairmont Senior Living. Born on November 3, 1939 in Louisville to the late George F. and Jane Schmitt Sr, he is survived by his wife Ann, his two sons Galen and Brandon, their wives Sabrina and Rachel, 3 Grandchildren (Sophia, Avery and Liam), his brothers Bill and Carl and their families and many friends and colleagues. George was a kind, faithful and generous man who walked humbly with a big brain and big heart and did good in the world, and he will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend its deep gratitude to the entire care team and staff at Fairmont for the kind and compassionate care they provided to George and to all our friends and family who were there for him when he needed them. A private service will be held at David's Cemetery with Air Force Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton, Ohio 45458, or to a local non-profit that is meaningful to you. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com