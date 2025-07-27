Schmieg, Stanley A.



Stanley A. Schmieg, age 83 of Huber Heights, passed peacefully at home on July 22, 2025. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 16, 1941. He graduated from Chaminade High School, Class of 1959; Sinclair Community College, Class of 1971 with a degree in Business Management. He served in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He married his "Snookers" on October 8, 1966. He was previously a member of Dayton's Northeast Priority Board, the first graduating class of the Huber Heights Citizen's Police Academy & a foster parent for over 25 babies & children. As a proud Army Veteran, he attended Dayton's Honor Flight on May 23, 2015. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn; parents, William & Marcella (Schroeder) Schmieg; son, Stanley Jr.; grandson, Nathan; and all four siblings. Survivors include his children, Julie (Matt), Kathi (Bill), Lori, Michael, Ashley, Essie, & Shauna; grandchildren, Danielle (DJ), Tyler (Kaleigh), Josh, Jonathan (Kimberly), Dylan, Anya & Brailen; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Koda & Sophie; numerous nieces & nephews. Stan was an Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed watching Antiques Roadshow, gardening, dark chocolate and Marley (his Shih Tzu who stayed with him until the very end). A Celebration of Life will take place from 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 with a service starting at 7:00pm, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Stanley or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



