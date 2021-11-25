SCHMIDT, Mary Jo



Age 78, of Ross, Ohio, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born on July 31, 1943, in



Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Wilson and Mary (Newcomer) Gabbard. She graduated from Morgan School and



retired from Xerox. She also worked as the administrative assistant at Stand Energy. On February 24, 1983, she married Stanley Schmidt in Harrison, Ohio. Mary Jo was a member of Ross Senior Citizens where she had previously served as the President and the Treasurer. She enjoyed playing Rumikub and cards, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stanley; three children, Roberta (Pat) Brossart, Kelly (Ed) Brown, and Dustin Crothers; her step-daughter, Angela Schmidt; four grandchildren;



eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin Gabbard; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Marlin "Leo" Gabbard; and one sister Mavis Baker. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 2 pm until the time of the funeral service at 4 pm. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, memorials may be made to Ross Senior Citizens, c\o Brenda Ewing, 925 Kingston



