Schmerr, Susan

Schmerr (Roth), Susan L.
Age 73 of Fairfield, OH, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2024. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2024 from 5PM until time of Catholic Prayer Service (7PM) at Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield. For full obituary, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
