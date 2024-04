Schlenk, Judith A.



Family and friends of Judith Ann Schlenk, born 2/17/1940 in Xenia, Ohio, are respectfully invited to attend her celebration of life. Judi, 84, died peacefully on 4/13/2024 in hospice care. Her celebration will be held at Bullwinkle's Top Hat Bistro in Miamisburg, Ohio on Saturday May 4th, 2024, at 4PM. Please visit Newcomer.com for her full obituary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com