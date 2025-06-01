Schissler, Gustava A. "Gus"



Schissler, Gustava A. "Gus", 99, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Wooded Glen. Gus was born on December 10, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Gus and Anna (Tillinger) Schissler. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Force and retired from Robbins & Myers after 40 years as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a member of St. Teresa Church, the Shawnee Antique Auto Club and a was a registered professional engineer in Ohio. Survivors include five children, Stephen (Carol) Schissler, Brian (Camille) Schissler, Kevin (Linda) Schissler, Allan (Patty) Schissler and Cindy (Jim) Dimitroff; thirteen grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Garman, Doug (Andrea) Schissler, Megan (Todd) Howson, Eric (Karen) Schissler, Paul (April) Schissler, Patrick (Amber) Schissler, Kellie (Mike) Shaw, Lacey (Ron) Lambotte, Christopher (Cait) Schissler, Katelyn (Greg) Gomach, Christina Dimitroff, Dimitrious Dimitroff and Alexis (Jimmy) Dimitroff-Dehnke; nineteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Betty; granddaughter, Rita Schissler Smith; stepmother, Rosa; and two siblings, Helen Rochette and Rita Wraight. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



