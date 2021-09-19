springfield-news-sun logo
X

Schipper, Julia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHIPPER, Julia F. "Judy"

Age 88, of Miami County, Ohio, went home to be with

Jesus on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Brookhaven in Brookville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She always said that raising her children was the best time of her life. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank; granddaughter Bridget; her parents Flo Landey and Albert Barnes Sr; brother Philip and sister Dorothy. Judy is survived by her 5 children, Christine Schipper, Frank (Quinta) Schipper Jr., Robert (Anne) Schipper, Tammy (Tim) Kingery, Thomas (Ellen) Schipper; brother Albert

(Margaret) Barnes Jr.; brother-in-law Bill (Betty) Schipper; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Jackson-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 1 S. Main St, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will

follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill. Memorial

contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of one's choice. Online memories of Judy may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
HOWARD, Herman
3
JACKSON, Clifford
4
BARTOL, Thomas
5
Reinman, Christopher
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top