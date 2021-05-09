Schindler, Deborah

SCHINDLER,



Dr. Deborah Howard



Dr. Deborah Howard Schindler a.k.a. Deborah Dickey, age 71, of Oxford, passed away April 30, 2021. Deborah was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky, in her grandmother's feather bed on October 30, 1949, to Hager and Allegra Faye (Dingus)



Howard. Deb grew up in



Morrow, Ohio, and graduated as Salutatorian of Little Miami class of 1967. Deb attended Miami University earning a B.A. Degree in Statistics and Mathematics in 1971. Upon graduation she started teaching Junior High math in the Edgewood City School System in Trenton and Seven Mile, Ohio. Her love for math and for her students made her a popular teacher with most students. The 10 years she spent teaching were



always very special years to her. In 1981, Deb married Gerald (Jerry) Schindler and their bond continually grew stronger throughout the 39 years of their fantastic marriage. Also in 1981, Deb made a decision to begin pursuing a childhood dream to become a dentist. In 1986 Deb graduated with a doctorate degree in Dental Surgery from The Ohio State School of Dentistry. Deb practiced General Dentistry in her own dental office on Walnut Street in Oxford until 2018 when she retired. She loved her patients and the fact she worked and lived in the same community and many of her patients were her friends. She always professed that she led a charmed life and that everything always worked out perfectly. Deb had many interests like reading (often 2 books at a time) and walking with a goal of 50 miles a week which she seldom failed to meet. Deb and Jerry enjoyed skiing, weight training, traveling, camping, figure skating with Oxford Skating Club, tap dancing with The Golden Tap Dance Troupe, and she was always ready for dinner and a dance. Deb is survived by Jerry her husband of 39 years, her brother Philip (Berta) Howard, her sister Angela Howard (Doug Ison), her brother-in-law Don Schindler, her brother-in-law Randy (Kathy) Schindler, her brother-in-law David (LeAnn) Woods, her Aunt Nanny, her twin cousin Nadine and many more loving cousins, nieces



Rebecca (Lee) McCarren, Megan (Todd) Waugh, niece and god daughter Katie (Garrett) Steiner, nephew Bradley Howard (Anca Stocicea), nephew Matt (Beth) Schindler, nephew



Brandon Schindler, niece Jessica (Brian) Bacon, nephew Jason Schindler, niece Stephanie Schindler, nephew Ryan Schindler, niece Mia Avery and nephew Eric Staley. She is survived by wonderful great-nephews Nathan Howard, Nathan Schindler, Asher, Gaven, Cody, and Aiden and wonderful great-nieces Lauren, Audrey, Larkin, Charlott, Olivia, Kayla, and Lily. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Hager and Allegra Faye Howard, and by her sister Elizabeth Vera Howard. Deborah's love of life showed in her constant warm smile which will be missed by those that knew her. A Memorial Service will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086



College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.

