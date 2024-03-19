Schiller, Beverly Darlene



Beverly Darlene Schiller 76, of New Carlisle, passed away surrounded by her family on March 16, 2024. She was born on August 13, 1947, to the late Dale & Florence Shroyer in Springfield, Ohio. Bev worked at Spring Run Farm with her sister for over 30 years. She loved sports, watching her children and grandsons, as well as coaching and participating in Volleyball and Softball. She was a softball coach in Donnelsville for nine years, she played volleyball for many years and participated in the Senior Olympics. Bev and Dave loved to travel every year for their anniversary. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, hosting holiday gatherings and family dinners. She is survived by her husband of 57 years David Schiller, children, Tammy (Greg) Justice & Krist (Jolene) Schiller; grandsons, Kort & Cooper Justice; sisters, Melody Snyder & Dale Elaine Langley and many other relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her stepbrother Martin "Sonny" Denney. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 10 am to 12 pm, with the service to follow at 12 pm. Burial will take place at New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





