Schierling, Lynn Elaine

Schierling (Benning), Lynn Elaine



SCHIERLING, Lynn (Benning) age 75 of Kettering, Ohio passed away at home with her family by her side. Lynn was born in Middletown, Ohio and was the only child of Janet (Schaeffer) and Paul Benning. She grew up surrounded by a loving family especially her aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lynn was a 1966 graduate of Stivers High School and 1970 graduate of Wright State University with a BS in Elementary Education. She spent 14 years working at Christ United Methodist Church in the newborn room. She enjoyed reading, finding a good garage sale, attending her weekly exercise class, and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Lynn is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years George Schierling and her children Robin Cordonnier (Neil) and Ross (Jessica). Lynn's greatest joy was her grandchildren Nathan (Jessica), Nicole, Rachael, and Scarlette. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Scott Schierling (Maribeth) and sister-in-law Janelle Schierling. Lynn loved her nieces and nephews Danny (Allison), Cassie, Susan (Grant), Mason (Grace), Hannah and Lillian. She was also blessed with the lifelong friendship of Sharon & Mark Davis and Brenda Powell. The family would like to thank special caregivers Erica and Crystal for taking wonderful care of Lynn during her final days. The family requests that any donations be made to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation, a cause near to Lynn's heart in honor of her in-laws Huber and Mickey Schierling. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Lynn will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton following the service. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



