SCHIELTZ, Rita

SCHIELTZ (Elix), Rita Mildred



Age 74 of Harrison Twp., a longtime resident of the Vandalia-Shiloh-Englewood area passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. Rita Catholic Church. Prayer service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St, Rt. 48. Burial Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

