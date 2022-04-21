SCHEPER, Mary A.



86, of Milton, Delaware, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, April 17, 2022.



She was born to the late Melvin R. and Ernestine



(Stephan) Jones on May 20, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio. She grew up on a farm and attended Monroe High School. She later worked for GE where she met and then married her



husband of 27 years. They moved to Chicago and then New Jersey where she raised her three daughters as a stay at home mom.



Mary was a very talented artist: painting, quilting, carving, etc. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed watching any and all sports. She enjoyed bowling on several teams over the years.



She moved and lived in St. Augustine, FL, for 18 years after her husband passed. She would walk the beach for sea glass and shark teeth. Florida was her "happy place". She was a



devoted grandmother and shared her love of the ocean and art with them.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William F. Scheper who passed in 1988; her grandson, Matthew W. Magaleski; and her siblings, Melva, Pearl, Steve and Ernie.



She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jill Lambert (Dan) of NJ, Kathryn Magaleski (Kevin) of NJ, and Christine Scheper of DE; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Daniel Lambert, Ethan Lambert, Sarah Lambert, Caitlyn Magaleski, Michael Magaleski, and Samantha Scheper.



Services and interment will be private in Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Hunterdon Drug Awareness Program, 8 Main Street, Suite 7, Flemington, NJ 08822 or to the American Cancer Society,



https://donate3.cancer.org/. Online condolences may be sent at shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.

