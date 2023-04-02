X

Schenkel, Melissa

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Schenkel, Melissa M.

-age 58 of Dayton unexpectedly passed away in her sleep Wed March 22, 2023. Missy is survived by her love of 27 years, Robert Hill; children Joshua & Kory Schenkel; siblings Thomas (Becky) Schenkel & Jennifer (George) Moore as well as Aunt Judith Foster. She was an '83 graduate of Alter HS and a loving Mother.

Memorial Service to begin at 4pm on Mon. April 03, 2023.

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home - www.DaytonFunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home - Dayton

1632 Wayne Avenue

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.schlientzandmoore.com

In Other News
1
Hull, Timothy
2
Fain, Mike
3
Barnes, Barbara Ann and Alexis
4
Layne, Alan Ray
5
Keyer, Alita
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top