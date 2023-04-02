Schenkel, Melissa M.



-age 58 of Dayton unexpectedly passed away in her sleep Wed March 22, 2023. Missy is survived by her love of 27 years, Robert Hill; children Joshua & Kory Schenkel; siblings Thomas (Becky) Schenkel & Jennifer (George) Moore as well as Aunt Judith Foster. She was an '83 graduate of Alter HS and a loving Mother.



Memorial Service to begin at 4pm on Mon. April 03, 2023.



Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home - www.DaytonFunerals.com

