Schenk, Robert

Robert "Robby" A. Schenk, age 59 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. Robby was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 22, 1963 to Juanita (Tincher) Schenk and the late Robert N. Schenk. Robby was a skilled concrete finisher and worked for many local contractors. He enjoyed watching old westerns and classic TV, as well as bowling and watching the Reds. He was a big fan of Lynard Skynyrd and was known to play Free Bird a little too loud. Above all, he loved his family and friends. Robby will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Patricia Grabowski; their children, Kip (Vicky) Duggins, Amy (Shaun) Duggins; his grandchildren, including Gage Owens; as well as his mother and his sisters, Deborah Jordan, Tina Schenk Napier and Lori May; and many extended family members, close friends, and his little fur buddy, Roscoe. Robby was preceded in death by his father and his nephew, Joshua Napier. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



