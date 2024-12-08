Scharf, Ruth Dorothy



SCHARF, Ruth Dorothy, age 85 passed away early Friday morning, November 29, 2024 after an extended stretch with Alzheimers. She was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on June 27, 1939 to Paul George Steinbicker and Marcella Elizabeth (Helmers) Steinbicker, both of whom predeceased her. Ruth was married to John Robert Scharf for 57 joyful and happy years and they had four sons together. She is also predeceased by her brother Paul George. Ruth is survived by her four sons, Jim Scharf (Linda) of Kettering, Ohio, Paul Scharf (Trisha) of Essex, Vermont, Mike Scharf of West Chester, Ohio, and Mark Scharf (Yulia) of Centerville, Ohio; her nine grandchildren Peter (Colleen), Lucas, Joseph (Allie), Christopher, Eric, Hannah, Grace, Sofia and Ekaterina. Ruth spent her childhood in both Saint Louis and Jefferson City, Missouri and attended college at Saint Louis University where she achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Therapy. It was there that she met the love of her life, John Scharf, and they were married. They lived for a few years in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota before settling in Kettering, Ohio, where they built a life together and remained for the rest of their lives. They enjoyed the company of their friends and built social circles around the pool, bridge clubs, the church and their kids. Ruth's life was a life filled with and centered in love. Ruth had a deep and enduring love for natural beauty that she developed with John and her boys in the course of numerous family vacations that saw her and her family visit more than 30 National Parks. She was an avid hiker and climber who summited 29 of Colorado's mountains in excess of 14,000 feet of elevation, the last of which was completed a week after her 75th birthday. This love of nature and exploration is an enduring legacy that Ruth has passed on to her friends, sons, grandchildren, and their friends. The love you give is returned many times over. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME  FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at St. Charles Borromeo, Kettering, Ohio, to celebrate her life. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



