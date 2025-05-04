Schairbaum, Phyllis

Schairbaum (Jenkins), Phyllis June "Pat"



age 89, of Kettering passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025 after a life dedicated to family, gardening, and supporting the community through her fundraising business, Schairbaum Enterprises. Born on June 29, 1935, Pat grew up in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from Bexley High School in 1952. She attended The Ohio State University where she met the love of her life, Clarence John Schairbaum, whom she married on June 2, 1956, beginning a journey of love, partnership, and devotion that spanned 43 years until John's passing in 1998. Pat is survived by her four sons, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren: son Rick (fiancée Martina), grandson Steven (Sara); son Jeff (Patti), granddaughter Nicole Mals (Justin), great grandsons Jackson and Jameson, grandson Michael (Jamie), great granddaughters Hailey and Brynn; son Dave (Barb), granddaughter Jenna Goedert (John), great grandson Charlie, grandson Jay; son Chris (Amy Askins), grandsons Jake, Joey, and Cooper. She is also survived by her niece Lynn Cline and her daughters Laurie Carrick (David) and Beth Gersper (John). In addition to Pat's immediate family, she also cherished many dear friends throughout her lifetime, including her dedicated business staff, her neighbors on Jameswood Circle, her garden club friends, close friends Ed and Connie Heigel, and many, many others. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E, Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH. A Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon on site. A private burial will take place at David's Cemetery following the luncheon. If desired, donations may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center or The Garden Club of Dayton.



