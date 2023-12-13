Schaffer, Caroline

Schaffer (Brunsman), Caroline



Caroline B. Schaffer, DVM, passed away December 7, 2023. She was born June 26, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. (CST) at the Tuskegee University Chapel.



Caroline was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte Kundert Brunsman and her father August Elias Brunsman Jr. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. David D. Schaffer of Tuskegee, Alabama. They were married at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Dayton, Ohio on June 22, 1968. Other survivors are siblings, August Brunsman III (Nicole) of Columbus, OH; John Brunsman (wife Susan) of Bellevue, W; and sister-in-law Carol Schaffer Hasbrouck (William); six nieces and nephews August Brunsman IV, Angie Brunsman Colbert, Jake Brunsman, Britten Stark, Megan Hasbrouck (Schufreider), and Lindsey Hasbrouck Steinberg.



Dr. Schaffer was Assistant Professor of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery Director, Human-Animal Relationships at the Tuskegee University. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science in 1967 and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1971, both from The Ohio State University.



She then spent 12 years as a small animal clinician in Columbus, OH, and Hinsdale, IL, and two years as a research associate at Iowa State University's College of Veterinary Medicine. She was founding director of Tuskegee University's Center for the Study of Human-Animal Interdependent Relationships established in 1997. Her work focused on: teaching human-animal relations including animal-assisted therapy/activities/education; pet loss and grief; stress in veterinarians and veterinary medical students; compassion fatigue and burnout; communication by people and animals; and animal behavior.



She also participated in research regarding shelter dog adoptability and client communications. Dr. Schaffer assisted students with their client communication skills and presented lectures and workshops at national, state, and local meetings. In addition to her clinical duties, she presented lectures and workshops on human-animal relationships, as well as public health and animal behavior topics. She co-authored the brochure "HIV/AIDS and Pet Ownership." She received numerous national honors for her contributions in research, teaching and service. She received the 2000 Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award. She had a particular love of Pekinese, of which she had many, and has a huge collection of Pekinese figurines.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the: Dr. Caroline Schaffer Memorial Award (for students), College of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University, Office of the Dean, 201 Patterson Hall, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee Alabama 36088 or to the Alzheimer's Association.



