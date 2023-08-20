Schafer, Mildred

Schafer (Cox), Mildred "Millie" Kathleen



SCHAFER (Cox), Mildred "Millie" Kathleen, age 97, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. Millie was born May 6, 1926 in Barberton, OH to the late Earl and Lora Cox. A proud graduate of Otterbein College, she earned her bachelor's degree in education after which she taught high school home economics. She worked various other jobs in the home economics field and at DeClark's gift shop. She made many lifelong friends while at Otterbein, including meeting Carl Schafer, whom she would go on to marry. Millie maintained close relationships with her college friends, and was an active member of the Otterbein Women's group. She was also an active member of the Dayton area Home Economics Association. She and her husband were longtime members of Normandy United Methodist Church. Millie worked many years on the church bazaar sewing and baking projects. She and Carl were members of a couple's group. She loved her friends and family and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Millie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, sisters Hazel, Helen and Margaret. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dave (Katie) and Cathy (Ray), and grandchildren, Karly, Jared, Ben (Jackie), Emily (Chris), great grandchildren Reilly, Simon and Liam and nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. As her vision declined, Millie received many services and low vision items from Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley vision services. If you wish to make a donation to help provide needed vision services for others, you can donate to Goodwill Vision Services 660 S. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com