SCHAB, Gerhard



Gerhard Schab, beloved husband and devoted father left this mortal coil on January 28, 2023. Gone to heaven to accompany his wife of 63 years Anna. He leaves behind 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Born in Zagreb, Yugoslavia in 1938 he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in the early 60's. Gerhard was a proud retiree of Crown Cork & Seal, he was a tool and die maker for over 30 years. We will be commemorating dad's life and loving spirit. He filled his life with new experiences and places, pursued his dreams, and was not afraid to make the occasional wave. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday April 7, 2023 at Cox Arboretum (Fifth Third conference room) 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449 at 10 a.m.. Please com casually attired. Leave the black at home. Inurnment Service for both Anna and Gerhard will take place at Zion Memorial Cemetery 4000 S. Dixie Dr. Moraine, Ohio 45449 at 12:15 p.m.. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the MSICU staff at Kettering Health Main Campus for their kindness during this time of loss and special thanks to Sanner Funeral Home.

