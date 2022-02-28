SCERBA, Charles E.



Charles E. Scerba age 80 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of Louis and Elsie (Hook) Scerba on February 28, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna Scerba; brothers Carl, and Louis Scerba. Charles is survived by his sons Charles R., Steven E. (Marie) and Robert A.; brother Gene Scerba; sister Charlotte DeSantis; granddaughters Brittany and Rylie Scerba; great-grandson David. Charles was a loving dad, papaw, brother and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. After many years of faithful service, Charles retired from the Hobart company where he worked as a machinist. In his spare time, he enjoyed raising chickens and rabbits. He also enjoyed going to auctions, and woodworking. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 10AM – 11AM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held in his honor at 11AM with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Interment to follow in the Vale Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



